Advertisement

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

Coronavirus update
Coronavirus update(KCBD Graphic)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 30 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

No new deaths have been reported and 1,507 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 7.43%. There are 543 total active cases in the state with 41 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45th St. S. crime scene
Update: One person dead after shooting behind local night club early Sunday morning
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Motorist driving under the influence causes a 3-vehicle crash in Devil’s Lake
The Life Care Unites Foundation held a fundraiser to benefit the homeless and for those in need.
‘I’m paying it forward’: fundraiser held to benefit the homeless and those in need
Surveillance photo
Sheriff’s Office looks to identify two in Pillager, MN investigation
Grand Forks Police reminding residents to be aware of scammers

Latest News

469 new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota
35% of Cass County teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 has received their first shot of the...
Cass County vaccinations dosage released by age group
Now to an alert that may impact your travel. Starting today, streets in West Fargo will be...
Concrete patching impacting travel in West Fargo
Structure fire at 735 Center Ave. W. in Dilworth
Two people displaced following apartment fire