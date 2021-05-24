Advertisement

2.5 Million Minnesotans Have Received Complete Vaccine Series

Published: May. 24, 2021
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz announced today that 2.5 million Minnesotans have completed the vaccination process. The milestone comes as 64% of Minnesotans 16+ have at least one dose and new COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations continue to steadily decline. According to a New York Times analysis, new cases in Minnesota have dropped 49% in the last 14 days – faster than all but six other states.

“Minnesotans know how to take care of each other, and I am deeply grateful for the 2.5 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series to take care of themselves, their loved ones, and their community,” said Governor Walz. “What we’re seeing is simple and clear: the more our vaccination numbers rise, the more our COVID-19 numbers fall – and the more life looks like normal. We’ve made strong progress, but we need everyone who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can all have the summer we want and be protected from the virus.”

Minnesotans are encouraged to find appointments near them using the state’s Vaccine Locator Map or visiting Vaccines.gov to search by vaccine type.

Grand Forks Police reminding residents to be aware of scammers

