Some P.M. Sun, Then Storms Move in From Western ND Late

SUNDAY: Highs will be likely in the 60s and 70s, cooler north, under a mix of sun and clouds. Another chance of showers and storms will be possible late on Sunday into Monday morning as another front pushes through from west to east. Any storm Sunday out west could produce hail over 1″ in diameter, wind gusts over 60mph, and the tornado threat is low, but not zero. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out across eastern ND during the overnight hours.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s for early next week, as we remain in a somewhat unsettled pattern. A few showers and storms could be lingering Monday morning, but sunshine takes over. Wind ramps up with gusts over 30 mph from time to time. Temperatures stay in the 70 degree range Tuesday as we keep a chance of spotty showers, mainly north. Tuesday will be windy as well.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Things look cooler and quiet on Wednesday as high pressure pushes in for the middle of the week. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s. There is a chance for a few showers to develop late on Wednesday, but Thursday brings a better chance, and highs warming again into the 60s and 70s. Friday’s high temperatures look to remain below seasonal by a few degrees, mostly in the 60s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Warmer air returns for the weekend with 70s expected both days. There is also a chance for showers and thunder both days as a low pressure system slides through.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and storms, mainly late and into Monday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe.

MONDAY: Becoming sunny and warmer. Windy. Low: 58. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers, mainly north. Windy. Low: 61. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Slight chance of a shower late. Low: 45. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 62.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of early showers. Low: 45. High: 68.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and/or thunderstorms. Low: 53. High: 76.