Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.
A fatal shooting occurred outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, early Sunday morning.(Source: WFMJ via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown Police Department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grill in Youngstown.

Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar but he said “they stemmed from an incident which began there.”

No arrests were reported but police said they were talking to several people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Surveillance photo
Sheriff’s Office looks to identify two in Pillager, MN investigation
Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
Grand Forks man charged with DUI after causing 4-vehicle crash
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
Bus company takes action with driver who nearly caused head-on collision
Drivers on I-94 go past a construction zone in Fargo, ND.
North Dakota DOT asks drivers to be more cautious in construction zones

Latest News

A fatal shooting occurred at a New Jersey house party late Saturday night.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t...
Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
45th St. S. crime scene
Update: One person dead following shooting in parking lot of local restaurant