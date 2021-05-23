Advertisement

Parking lot in Fargo is blocked off with crime tape

45th St. S. crime scene
45th St. S. crime scene(Valley News Live)
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Critical Incident Command Vehicle is currently investigating an area near 45th St. S. and 7th Ave. S. in Fargo.

Our reporter on scene says they see at least six undercover police cars in the area and that crime tape is surrounding the parking that includes the DMV, Samuels Wigs and Beauty Supply.

At 2:11 Sunday morning, a call for a medical emergency was made to this location, but it is unsure at this point if that call is related to the current scene.

Fargo Police say they will be releasing more information shortly. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more on this breaking story.

