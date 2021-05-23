Motorist driving under the influence causes a 3-vehicle crash in Devil’s Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing charges following a 3-vehicle accident in Devil’s Lake on Sunday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred a little after 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 20.

A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by 28-year-old Tanner Mitchell of Fargo, was heading north on Highway 20 when he ran a stoplight.

Mitchell’s vehicle then t-boned a 2019 Chevy Traverse driven by 63-year-old Paul Tronson of Doyon, who had the right of way and green light at the intersection. 63-year-old Kristy Tronson was a passenger in the car at the time.

After striking the Chevy, Mitchell’s car then rolled off into a northeast ditch causing the driver’s side wheel to be flung.

The wheel struck a 2021 Buick Enclave occupied by 84-year-old Earl Pelton and 80-year-old Darlene Pelton of Dickison.

The Enclave was making a left turn on State Highway 20 when the wheel flung in its direction.

Authorities say Mitchell was found to be impaired. He was arrested and will face charges for DUI, DUS, and reckless driving. Mitchell is also being cited for running a red light.

One person was treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

