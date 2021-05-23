‘I’m paying it forward’: fundraiser held to benefit the homeless and those in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a chilly Saturday afternoon, The Life Care Unites Foundation held their annual ‘I’ve got 5 on it!’ fundraiser to benefit the homeless and those in need.

“It really just helps raise your soul and then you get more motivated to try.” said Katrina Robinson.

The group sold chips, hot dogs and lemonade at the U.S. Bank parking lot off University Dr. S., drawing in people with signs on the sidewalks. The proceeds they brought in will support their free shopping and hot meals programs in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“We really need to come together, I think we need more people out here taking care of just basic needs,” said Robinson. “Just a simple think like doing a solid for someone really helps right now.”

Robinson pointed out that the F.M. has been very generous to her and her family, and that she just wants to send that generosity back.

“I’m paying it forward because I know it’s hard for the next person to come here and has nothing, to feel like they’re getting back on top again.” said Robinson.

Click here for more information on the Life Care Unites Foundation.

