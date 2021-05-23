Advertisement

Grand Forks Police reminding residents to be aware of scammers

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Grand Forks Police Department is reminding residents to be aware of scammers.

GFPD says they continue to take numerous reports daily of people falling victim to scams or unknown persons requesting personal information.

The police department is asking residents to follow a few tips to protect themselves.

Some of those tips include never sending cash in the mail or through courier services.

Also, never give your personal or banking information to anyone you do not know.

It is best to remember legitimate businesses or government agencies do not and will not ask you to purchase gift cards.

Legitimate lotteries or giveaways also will not require you to pay them before receiving a “free gift.”

If you are a Grand Forks resident, who has fallen victim to a scam, you can report it by calling GFPD at 701-787-8000.

