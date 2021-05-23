Athletes of all ages test their endurance skills in ninja competition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Athletes of all ages put their endurance skills to the test, on Saturday, for the Federation of International Ninja Athletics Competition at the 4-star Ninja Academy in Fargo.

Each age group ran through a specially designed obstacle course that pushes them to the limit.

4-star Ninja Academy’s co-owner says participating in this kind of competition isn’t always about winning.

“Building that self-confidence has been a huge thing for everybody working on an obstacle course. We teach everybody that failure is ok,” said Dustin Hjelmstad. “You may fail 100 times before you finally complete it. It makes that time that you do complete it that much more exciting.”

The competition runs through Sunday. Those who successfully complete the course automatically qualify for the world finals in Michigan.

