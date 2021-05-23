Advertisement

21 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on standby at the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin in northwestern China's Gansu Province, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Rescuers in China say a number of people have died and others are missing in extreme weather during a mountain marathon cross-country race in the country's northwest.(Fan Peishen/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track, state media reported Sunday.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said the participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature.

Some went missing in the extreme weather around 1 p.m. Saturday, when the 100-kilometer (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province was halted.

Early Sunday, rescuers found 21 dead, including the last of the five missing following an all-night search that involved more than 700 personnel. The operation was made difficult by low temperatures and the complex terrain and topography.

The runners were racing on an extremely narrow mountain path at high altitude, a reporter for state broadcaster CCTV said.

A total of 172 people had joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe. Some were treated for minor injuries and were stable, Xinhua said.

Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen held a news conference later Sunday and profoundly apologized as the organizer of the event.

“We express deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dart Accident
Fargo Police: Mom accidentally hits two-month-old with taser
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Jung mugshot
Jamestown man charged for sexually abusing young teen for over a year
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
‘Is this person serious?’: Driver narrowly avoids head-on collision with Moorhead school bus
News - Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering, dismembering girl
Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years for murdering, dismembering teen girl

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center says subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early...
Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda
10:00PM News May 22 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 22 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 22 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather May 22
10:00PM Weather May 22
News - Fundraiser to help homeless programs
News - Fundraiser to help homeless programs