Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dart Accident
Fargo Police: Mom accidentally hits two-month-old with taser
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
‘Is this person serious?’: Driver narrowly avoids head-on collision with Moorhead school bus
Jung mugshot
Jamestown man charged for sexually abusing young teen for over a year
News - Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering, dismembering girl
Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years for murdering, dismembering teen girl
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
Bus company takes action with driver who nearly caused head-on collision

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Drivers on I-94 go past a construction zone in Fargo, ND.
North Dakota DOT asks drivers to be more cautious in construction zones
10:00PM News May 21 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 21 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 21 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 21 - Part 2