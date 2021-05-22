Advertisement

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million.

No evacuation order was given by authorities, and there was no immediate word on any casualties. Witnesses, though, said lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that had erupted, only adding to the confusion. The two volcanos are located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) apart.

Volcanologist Charles Balagizi said the observatory’s report was based on the direction in which the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma.

Goma sits along the border between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for humanitarian agencies, as well as the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

___

This version has been corrected to show that the Goma Volcano Observatory now reports that Mount Nyiragongo was the volcano that erupted, not the nearby Nyamulagira.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dart Accident
Fargo Police: Mom accidentally hits two-month-old with taser
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
‘Is this person serious?’: Driver narrowly avoids head-on collision with Moorhead school bus
Jung mugshot
Jamestown man charged for sexually abusing young teen for over a year
News - Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering, dismembering girl
Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years for murdering, dismembering teen girl
Two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO...
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Latest News

Maneskin from Italy performs Zitti E Buoni at the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at...
Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
Officials say the Covid-19 vaccine made a major dent in the pandemic but the rate of Americans...
COVID case numbers falling, but so are vaccinations
Surveillance photo
Sheriff’s Office looks to identify two in Pillager, MN investigation
Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
Grand Forks man charged with DUI after causing 4-vehicle crash