U.S. Border with Canada to remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21

North Dakota - Canada border
North Dakota - Canada border(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Land borders the United States shares with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The department posted on Twitter that the borders will remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21 to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The post indicated the department is working with the two countries to “safely ease restrictions as conditions improve.”

