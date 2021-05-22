U.S. Border with Canada to remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Land borders the United States shares with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The department posted on Twitter that the borders will remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21 to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The post indicated the department is working with the two countries to “safely ease restrictions as conditions improve.”

