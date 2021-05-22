Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office looks to identify two in Pillager, MN investigation

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying two people related to an active investigation.

They released a surveillance picture and are hoping to identify the female in the center of the photo and the male on the left of the photo, along with the passenger car with the door open. They say it’s in regards to an ongoing investigation in the Pillager, Minnesota, area.

If you have information you can contact our the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 and request to speak with Deputy Zach Johnson or zach.johnson@co.cass.mn.us.

You can also submit a tip through CrimeStoppers using their website.

