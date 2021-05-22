Isolated Strong/Severe Storms Tonight

SATURDAY: Some isolated storms in the afternoon and evening could become strong to severe in northern Minnesota and SE North Dakota as a front works its way through. A big range of temperatures Saturday with highs in the 80s to the south and much cooler, in the 50s, to the north. Any storm Saturday could produce hail up to 1″ in diameter and wind gusts up to 60mph.

SUNDAY: Highs will be cooler Sunday, likely in the 60s and 70s, under a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers and storms will again be possible late on Sunday into Monday as a warm front pushes through. Some of those storms that develop in our western counties may become strong to severe, but that warm front isn’t expected to reach the Valley until the overnight hours, which is good news that any storms likely won’t be as intense when they move through into Monday morning. Any storm Sunday out west could produce hail over 1″ in diameter, wind gusts over 60mph, and the tornado threat is low, but not zero.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s for early next week, as we remain in a somewhat unsettled pattern. A few showers and storms could be lingering Monday morning. Temperatures stay in the 70 degree range Tuesday as we keep a chance of showers, mainly north.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Things look cooler and quiet on Wednesday as high pressure pushes in for the middle of the week. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s. We see a few more clouds build in for Thursday, with highs warming again into the 60s and 70s. A few showers are possible Thursday, and some of those could linger into early on Friday, with highs Friday also in the 60s and 70s.

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking quieter again under a partly cloudy sky and temperatures warming into the 70s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of showers and storms, mainly late and into Monday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe. Low: 50. High: 70.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms early. Low: 58. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers, mainly north. Low: 57. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 68.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of early showers. Low: 50. High: 71.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 75.