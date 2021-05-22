North Dakota senators against Jan. 6 commission looking into the Capitol riot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capitol siege on Jan. 6 resulted in an unsuccessful impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and investigations to find answers as to why security failed.

Now, a new commission passed through the Democrat controlled House could prompt further investigation.

Reports show 493 people have been arrested in relation to breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Many Republicans are at odds with Democrats in Washington on whether or not an investigatory commission is necessary.

The U.S. House approved a commission to investigate the Capitol attack, but only 35 House Republicans supported the legislation. Those in the Senate feel it’s unnecessary.

“We’re talking about an event that we’d all like to put behind us, not continue to discuss for months and years into the future. And I just think that the Jan. 6 commission that’s coming out of the House is duplicative, unnecessary, and very well could be harmful,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Cramer said this about his experience being ushered out of the Senate chambers on Jan. 6, “An officer said, ‘Move quicker people. They’re right behind us.’”

However, he thinks investigations are already too far along to start a new commission to investigate. In a statement, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said: “The Homeland Security Committee and Rules Committee are already conducting bipartisan reviews and will be issuing reports. At the same time, there are also ongoing investigations being conducted by law enforcement.”

However, others believe additional bipartisan investigation could only help in finding more people involved in the Capitol riot.

“Once it gets brought up in Congress, everyone can see those results and I think there’s definitely a level of transparency that needs to be seen there,” said newly elected Democratic-NPL Chairman Patrick Hart.

Democrats will face an increasingly difficult battle as they attempt to adopt this commission.

With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell coming out against the commission, it’s unlikely the required 10 Senate Republicans will cross party lines to support it.

