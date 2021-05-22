North Dakota DOT asks drivers to be more cautious in construction zones

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer time means warmer temperatures, but it also marks the start of construction projects. While there are barriers set up to keep workers safe, the North Dakota Dept. of Transportation is asking drivers to be more cautious.

“When you speed through the work zone it’s a two-fold problem. The problem to drivers and problem for workers.” said NDDOT Assistant District Joe Peyerl of the Fargo District.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, it is common occurrence for them to pull people over for speeding in construction zones.

“When you speed through the work zone, you’re having to merge or mix with traffic coming off the ramp that it sometimes at a stand-still. So that’s where we get our accidents.” said Peyerl.

The area with some of the largest traffic jams is on Interstate-94 as crews tackle maintenance on the busy road. There are some stretches where the interstate becomes a two-lane road.

“So it’s important that motorists follow the signage for their own safety and everybody else’s and make it more efficient.” said Peyerl.

Peyerl says that they plan to have all of their projects done by August 1.

