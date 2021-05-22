Advertisement

Could schools still have a virtual option next year? School districts in FM area share their plans

Valley News Live
Valley News Live(Valley News Live)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Mandan School District in North Dakota recently voted to keep a virtual option open for the upcoming school year. Schools across the nation had to embrace online schooling to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After reaching out to the school districts in the Fargo-Moorhead area, all three gave different responses.

Fargo Public Schools:

FPS confirmed to Valley News Live that they will not offer a virtual option for the for the 2021-22 school year. They say their intention is to partner with the North Dakota Center of Distance Education to work with families that may need it.

West Fargo Public Schools:

WFPS will be discussing the virtual option at their next school board meeting on Monday May 24.

Moorhead Public Schools:

MPS says that they are exploring possible online options for the next year based on state guidance and direction.

