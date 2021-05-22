Grand Forks man charged with DUI after causing 4-vehicle crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old Grand Forks man is facing several charges after causing a crash involving multiple vehicles on Saturday. Austin Bicker, 18, of Grand Forks is charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and disobeying a judicial order.

The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to an injury accident involving four vehicles at the intersection of 17th Avenue South and Cherry Street. They say Bicker left the scene southbound on Cherry Street. A short time later, a report came in that the vehicle was three blocks south at Campbell Drive and Cherry Street. Officers found Bicker and the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving.

Bicker was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital. He was released from the hospital and brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Preliminary investigation indicates Bicker was travelling north on Cherry Street and ran the stop sign, hitting a westbound pickup on the driver’s side.

The pickup and the vehicle Bicker was driving hit the front of a Kia Sorento travelling south on Cherry Street. The force of the collision pushed the Kia backwards into a van.

Several people were transported by ambulance or private vehicle to Altru Hospital.

