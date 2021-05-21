Tri-County Health Care breaks ground for new hospital and clinic

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Friday is an exciting day for Tri-County Health Care. They are breaking ground for a new hospital and clinic just outside of Wadena, Minnesota.

The ceremony is at the construction site at the corner of Highway 10 and 11th Street Northwest on the western edge of Wadena.

Tri-County Health says the services offered will be similar to what’s offered now, but more robust. They’ll have large exam rooms, a rehabilitation center on site, and an air filtration system designed to fight airborne viruses like COVID-19.

The $72 million project has been in the works for several years. Construction is scheduled to be complete by 2023.

