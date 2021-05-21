Advertisement

Repairs and restoration continue on Paul & Babe

Paul Bunyan
Paul Bunyan(Valley News Live)
By Mike Morken
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The repairs and restoration continue on the iconic Paul Bunyan and Babe the blue ox statues, which sit in the center of downtown Bemidji, Minnesota. The push to spruce up the statues came after Paul’s arm was broken earlier this month. The gigantic lumberjack and his sidekick are among the biggest attractions in the state and certainly in Bemidji. Josh Peterson is the executive director of Visit Bemidji. He says, “Paul and Babe are one of the most photographed roadside attractions in the state of Minnesota. Everyone comes down here, they like to touch Babe, touch Paul, they like to hang on Paul’s hand.” Unfortunately, that’s what led to the breaking of Paul’s arm as someone was seen on surveillance video hanging on it, when it broke. The cost of restoring the statues is estimated at around 25 hundred dollars, not including the repair work to Paul. Paul and Babe have stood in Bemidji for decades. No word on when work will wrap up.

