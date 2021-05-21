Preview of the Red River Market

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market usually begins in July but tomorrow, the community will get a little taste of what to expect.

The Red River Market will have baked goods, pantry items, beer, wine and even a live band. It will be at Willow Park, located at 4901 5th Avenue South in Fargo. This is the first time the event has been hosted at this location. Organizers feel that this new location will invite more of the community to the market.

The Red River Market is a great place to enjoy locally grown food. This market especially helps local businesses stay afloat.

“As we saw in this last year, you should buy local to keep our local businesses open,” said Simone Wai, Co-Founder. “We were not necessarily shopping as much. You must remember that every dollar you spend at the farmers market stays within our community. All of these vendors are within a few miles of Fargo.”

The event will go on Saturday, May 22nd from 10:00am to 2:00pm. There will be free parking at the Blue Cross Blue Shield, located at 4510 13th Ave S. in Fargo. At the event, market stalls will be spaced out to allow for social distancing. Masks are required in the shopping area.

At the spring market, Red River Market will be promoting their SNAP Double Bucks Program. The SNAP Double Bucks Program matches purchases each week made by customers using food assistance. This year, the match amount has been raised from $10.00 to $15.00 per person per market day. Users can swipe their EBT card at the information booth to withdraw any amount from their account. Their purchase is matched up to $15.00 in market tokens to spend on grocery items, baked items, canned goods, and produce.

The 2021 market season opens on July 10th and runs every Saturday through October from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Broadway Square, located at 201 Broadway N. in Fargo.

