Advertisement

North Dakota experiencing slight inflation along with the rest of the U.S.

(WTOK)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may have noticed your grocery bill is a little more expensive than usual.

It’s because North Dakota is experiencing slight inflation along with every other state in America.

North Dakota’s commerce commissioner says there are a variety of things contributing the rise in prices.

Those include supply chain problems, federal inflows of money and global trade dynamic that were impacted by COVID-19.

State Commerce Commissioner James Leiman says the biggest inflation can be seen in the housing market, supermarkets and retail.

“I would anticipate this to continue for another six to 12 months, even if they shut the taps off for federal programs, just because of the influx in monetary supply,” said Leiman.

Leiman says although we’re experiencing inflation now it’s unclear if this will lead to longer term inflation like back in the 70s or if it will return back to normal at one to two percent a year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dart Accident
Fargo Police: Mom accidentally hits two-month-old with taser
Semi crash near Hillsboro
UPDATE: Officials identify three in deadly I-29 pursuit, crash
WF officers supporting fallen officer's son at baseball game
Officers rally around fallen West Fargo officer’s young son at baseball game
Fargo Police need your help identifying suspects
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
‘Is this person serious?’: Driver narrowly avoids head-on collision with Moorhead school bus

Latest News

Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
Bus company takes action with driver who nearly caused head-on collision
5:00PM News May 21- Part 1
5:00PM News May 21- Part 1
5:00PM News May 21- Part 4
5:00PM News May 21- Part 4
5:00PM Weather May 21
5:00PM Weather May 21
5:00PM News May 21- Part 3
5:00PM News May 21- Part 3