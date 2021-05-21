Advertisement

Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a person reacts near Cup Foods after a guilty verdict...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a person reacts near Cup Foods after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minn. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans are more likely than they were before Floyd’s death to say that police violence is a serious problem and about half think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system. The poll also found about 6 in 10 Americans say racism in the U.S. is a very or extremely serious problem, similar to the percentage that said the same one year ago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: May. 21, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

From the death of George Floyd to the recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of Minneapolis says his city has experienced one trauma after another this past year - and the city’s Black community has felt the pain the most.

Mayor Jacob Frey is pushing ahead with a public safety proposal that he says will help keep all neighborhoods safe and hold police accountable.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he spoke of his plan, and reflected on the year since Floyd’s death.

He says the city has seen a moment of racial reckoning, and it’s now time to make true progress.

