Jobs recovery slows, yet hiring picks up in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s jobs agency is trying to direct unemployed individuals to businesses that are having difficulty filling positions.

Each week, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is calling thousands of Minnesotans who are out of work to help them with their job search and point them to businesses that are ramping up hiring as more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The department’s commissioner, Steve Grove, emphasized the effort as new data shows the state’s jobs recovery slowed down in April. The slowdown came even as hiring picked up.

