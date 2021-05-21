Jamestown man charged for sexually abusing young teen for over a year

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is behind bars after court documents say he has been sexually abusing a young teen since March 2020.

32-year-old Isaiah Jung is charged with five counts of felony gross sexual imposition, felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and child neglect.

Court documents say Jung engaged in various sexual acts with a 15-year-old starting in March 2020, but the abuse continued through April 2021. Documents do not indicate the gender of the teen.

If convicted, Jung could face life in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.