Jamestown man charged for sexually abusing young teen for over a year

Jung mugshot
Jung mugshot(Stutsman County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is behind bars after court documents say he has been sexually abusing a young teen since March 2020.

32-year-old Isaiah Jung is charged with five counts of felony gross sexual imposition, felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and child neglect.

Court documents say Jung engaged in various sexual acts with a 15-year-old starting in March 2020, but the abuse continued through April 2021. Documents do not indicate the gender of the teen.

If convicted, Jung could face life in prison.

