‘Is this person serious?’: Driver narrowly avoids head-on collision with Moorhead school bus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a Wednesday afternoon, Joseph Haj was driving down Highway 52 when he had to avoid a head-on collision with a Moorhead school bus. Now, the Moorhead school district is calling for Richards Transportation Service to take immediate action.

Haj had to avoid the bus that was illegally passing a tractor in a no-passing zone and the incident was all caught on his dashcam.

“I just freaked out. I was like, is this person serious? And then I noticed kids on the bus on it and I was like I needed to upload this so hopefully action will be taken against that driver.” said Haj.

MPS confirms that there was eight students on-board of the bus listed as Richards #232.

It has come to our attention that on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 19, a school bus owned and operated by one of our contracted companies passed a farm tractor in a no passing zone. The health, safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. It is important that unsafe behavior is taken seriously and dealt with promptly and appropriately to protect the physical and emotional welfare of our students. As such, the district has asked the contractor to take immediate, decisive action to ensure this never happens again.

“There’s obviously a lack of training, I used to be a dispatch supervisor at UPS and the training that those drivers go through is crazy and I think the bus drivers need to be trained as they do.” said Haj.

Richards Transportation Service acknowledged that a situation with one of their drivers had taken place, but wouldn’t comment on it any further.

Haj says that the female bus driver is lucky that there wasn’t a bigger vehicle involved in the incident.

“If it was a semi or something then it would have been an accident for sure and that was a 50 mile an hour zone at the time they pulled that on.” said Haj.

