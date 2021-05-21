Advertisement

Former Mid-America Steel Building to be Torn Down

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The short term future of the former Mid-America Steel building in downtown Fargo is certain. It’s going to be torn down at some point.

Developers and city leaders have some ideas, but they want your input on how to use the space. Among the suggestions under consideration are office buildings, apartments, mixed use buildings, an event space and a public parking garage.

The building site is located along 2nd St N and NP Ave. Two recent fires there were determined to be intentionally sent.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crash near Hillsboro
UPDATE: Officials identify three in deadly I-29 pursuit, crash
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Police lights graphic
Man killed, three others hurt in shootout with police
SHS incident
Audio: WF teacher cusses students out after senior prank
Fargo Police need your help identifying suspects

Latest News

News - Mid America Steel Building Plans
News - Mid America Steel Building Plans
Bemidji Police Looking for Missing Teens
10:00PM Weather May 20
10:00PM Weather May 20
News - Driver nearly struck by Moorhead school bus
News - Driver nearly struck by Moorhead school bus