Former Mid-America Steel Building to be Torn Down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The short term future of the former Mid-America Steel building in downtown Fargo is certain. It’s going to be torn down at some point.

Developers and city leaders have some ideas, but they want your input on how to use the space. Among the suggestions under consideration are office buildings, apartments, mixed use buildings, an event space and a public parking garage.

The building site is located along 2nd St N and NP Ave. Two recent fires there were determined to be intentionally sent.

