Fargo Police: Mom Accidentally Shoots 2-Month-Old with Dart Gun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 2-month-old baby is in the hospital tonight after his mother accidentally shot him with a dart gun.

It happened just before 8:30 this evening in the 26-hundred block of 18th Street South. Police tell us the mother accidentally discharged a dart gun into the forehead of her 2-month-old boy.

The baby was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but he is in stable condition.

