Clay County Public Health Adds Online Form Option to Vaccine Information Request

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health now added an online form for residents to submit their vaccine information.

CCPH is requesting information from those who got their vaccine from a pharmacy out of state or from the Fargo VA. CCPH wants to make sure that Minnesota residents who got the vaccine elsewhere are recorded in the state’s Vaccine Registry.

The immunization registry will store the information in case you need it in the future. It also helps health officials and the community understand how many residents have been vaccinated.

Clay County residents may call the Clay County Public Health vaccine hotline: 218-299-7204. Please leave a message with your name, birth date, address, phone number, type of Covid-19 vaccine you received, and date or dates of doses. This information is found on your Covid-19 vaccination card. The online form can be found here.

