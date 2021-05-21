Advertisement

Bus company takes action with driver who nearly caused head-on collision

Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on Highway 52, almost causing a head-on collision.(Joseph Haj)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Richards Transportation Service confirmed on Friday that one of their bus drivers that nearly caused a head-on collision has been taken off the bus until June 1. Owner Mark Richards also said that the female driver will also be receiving more training due to the incident.

On May 19, Joseph Haj captured a near head-on collision on his dashcam with the bus labelled Richards #232. Since then, the video made its rounds on social media and Moorhead Public Schools called for the company to take ‘immediate and decisive action’. MPS confirmed to Valley News Live that there were eight children on the bus when the driver illegally passed in a no-passing zone on Highway 52 in Moorhead, MN.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dart Accident
Fargo Police: Mom accidentally hits two-month-old with taser
Semi crash near Hillsboro
UPDATE: Officials identify three in deadly I-29 pursuit, crash
WF officers supporting fallen officer's son at baseball game
Officers rally around fallen West Fargo officer’s young son at baseball game
Fargo Police need your help identifying suspects
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
‘Is this person serious?’: Driver narrowly avoids head-on collision with Moorhead school bus

Latest News

5:00PM News May 21- Part 1
5:00PM News May 21- Part 1
5:00PM News May 21- Part 4
5:00PM News May 21- Part 4
5:00PM Weather May 21
5:00PM Weather May 21
5:00PM News May 21- Part 3
5:00PM News May 21- Part 3