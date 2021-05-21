Bus company takes action with driver who nearly caused head-on collision

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Richards Transportation Service confirmed on Friday that one of their bus drivers that nearly caused a head-on collision has been taken off the bus until June 1. Owner Mark Richards also said that the female driver will also be receiving more training due to the incident.

On May 19, Joseph Haj captured a near head-on collision on his dashcam with the bus labelled Richards #232. Since then, the video made its rounds on social media and Moorhead Public Schools called for the company to take ‘immediate and decisive action’. MPS confirmed to Valley News Live that there were eight children on the bus when the driver illegally passed in a no-passing zone on Highway 52 in Moorhead, MN.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.