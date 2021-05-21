Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 17-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Zoe Jones was last seen in the 1800 block of Park Ave. NW on Thursday around 8:00pm. Around this time, law enforcement says it appears that Jones left the area voluntarily. In their investigation, this does not appear suspicious.

Jones is 5′4, 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, faded blue jean shorts and brown cowboy boots. Jones has two lip rings. She may be in the Solway area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

