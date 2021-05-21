Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 16-year-old girl

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jasmine Hays was last seen in the 1800 block of Park Ave. NW on Thursday around 8:00pm. Around this time, law enforcement says it appears that Hays left the area voluntarily. In their investigation, this does not appear suspicious.

Hays is a white female with brown hair. Hays was last seen wearing black leggings, a Nike half zip shirt, Nike shoes and a black and white jacket. Hays has a tattoo of a heart on the back of her right calf. Hays may be in the Solway area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

