Bemidji Police Looking for Missing Teens

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Taylynn Schneider and 16-year-old David Jacks.

Taylynn was last seen at running north into the woods from Northwest Juvenile Detention Center just after 3:30 Thursday. She is approximately 5′4″ and 140 lbs. She has blue eyes. Half her hair is brown and half is blonde. Taylynn was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark gray shirt and gray shoes. She has scars on her wrist and the tops of her legs, and she may be in the Bemidji or Itasca County area.

David was last seen at Walmart approximately 2:30pm Thursday. He’s 5′9″ and 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. David was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue zip up sweater and orange tennis shoes. Police say he may be in the area of White Earth or Duluth, as he does not have known family or friends in the Bemidji area.

At this point in the investigation, neither disappearance appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.