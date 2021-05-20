Advertisement

Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl set to go to trial

Brandi Adeleke
Brandi Adeleke(Valley News Live)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman accused of murdering a family-friend’s toddler last November is now taking her case to trial.

37-year-old Brandi Adeleke is currently behind bars at the Cass County Jail charged with one count of murder and one count of felony child abuse.

Fargo Police say an autopsy revealed numerous blunt force injuries on 15-month-old Meka. Court documents say Adeleke gave the child a bath, but left Meka unattended and Meka went under water for an unknown, but brief amount of time.

Documents also say Adeleke admitted to pinching and slapping Meka’s face when she was unresponsive in an effort to wake her up.

Adeleke was arrested in early January and has since been held on a $1 million bond.

Court records filed Thursday afternoon state Adeleke’s trial will start on July 7.

