WATCH: Video shows school bus drives into oncoming traffic in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer shared dash cam video Wednesday, afternoon showing a school bus driving into oncoming traffic to get around a tractor.

The video was taken just before 3:00pm off of Highway 52, near Menards in Moorhead. The video shows the driver having to slow down and veer off the road.

The Moorhead School District says in a statement that the bus is owned and operated by one of their contracted companies and that the driver passed the tractor in a no passing zone.

The School District also says they have asked for the contractor to take immediate action to make sure this never happens again. The bus company, Richards Transportation Service, says they are aware of the situation.

Eight students were on the bus at the time.

