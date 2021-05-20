Police: How policies balance keeping public safe while trying to chase down criminals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies did not break policies Wednesday afternoon in a pursuit down I-29 that left one man dead and two others badly injured.

Officials say it all started in Grand Forks with a stolen vehicle, which Grand Forks County deputies spotted heading south on I-29 near Thompson. Three GFC deputies initiated a high-speed chase with the vehicle, which ended in a head-on collision with a semi near Hillsboro.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says the three deputies involved are currently not facing any disciplinary action, and later sent our reporter a copy of the department’s pursuit policy. While the policy doesn’t specifically state pursuits cannot go through construction zones, it does say the safety of the public and type of area must be considered when deputies initiate a chase. And later states ‘the hazards to uninvolved bystanders or motorists’ posed by the pursuit are grounds to end it.

Our reporter took a look at the rest of the pursuit policies within the metro and found while there may be some differences between each department, for the most part they’re relatively the same.

“We’re going to look at what traffic’s like. Are there pedestrians? Is there a lot of traffic? What time of day it is? Where are we at? Is it rural versus urban?” Capt. Bryan Niewind with North Dakota Highway Patrol said. “If we know who the person is, we’re not going to pursue them because we’re going to follow up. Unless they just murdered someone or a very, very violent assault, then we’re going to try and catch that person so they don’t hurt anyone else.”

Niewind added weather, juveniles driving or inside the car, as well as the officer’s familiarity of the area of the pursuit are also factors in whether a pursuit goes forward or not.

“If a trooper is out an hour away from another law enforcement agency or officer, it’s probably not smart to continue with that pursuit,” he said.

Fargo Police say while officers are able to engage in pursuits, they rarely ever do out of an abundance of caution for public safety.

Moorhead police say officers do engage in car chases, but most are self-terminated because they say they are ‘always looking at life before property.’

“Just because something fits policy, doesn’t mean you should because you have to take into account the evolving situation,” Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says his staff are thoroughly trained on the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver and are encouraged to use it as soon as possible and when safe to do so in an effort to end a pursuit as quickly as they can.

“There’s a danger to the public, there’s a danger to the offender, there’s a danger to the officer and those are the things we’re always weighing when we’re in a pursuit. It’s always the safest to not pursuit, but we know that’s not always the case,” Capt. Niewind said.

All law enforcement officers agree people are running from officers now more than ever before. Capt. Niewind says since the summer of 2019, the number of NDHP pursuits has tripled. And while law enforcement officers say they’re not exactly sure why, they say they feel both COVID and the current anti-police climate could have something to do with it.

