Officers rally around fallen West Fargo officer’s young son at baseball game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tender moment at a Fargo baseball field is going viral today as the community continues to mourn a West Fargo Police officer’s sudden passing.

40-year-old Lt. Adam Gustafson died while on duty Tuesday afternoon from a heart attack. Autopsy results show Gustafson had severe coronary artery disease and major arterial blockage.

At least 20 officers from the West Fargo Police Department could be seen at Tharaldson’s Little League Complex in south Fargo Wednesday night as Lt. Gustafson’s young son played in his first baseball game since his father passed.

Stacy Brekke snapped a photo of the sweet moment and later posted it to Facebook with the caption:

“At the ballpark tonight the game behind our boys was a game of much more importance - a young boy was playing in that game just a day after his dad - a West Fargo police officer passed away suddenly - the police force showed up to support this boy & his family - it was a sight & feeling no one will ever forget- good game boys good game.”

Lt. Gustafson’s funeral plans have not yet been decided.

