Man sentenced for role in downtown Fargo riot

Califf McClain
Califf McClain(Cass County Jail)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Delaware man will spend six months in the Cass County jail for participating in violent protests in downtown Fargo after the death of George Floyd.

Califf McClain pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit criminal mischief for his role in a clash between protesters and law enforcement officers on May 30, 2020.

Prosecutors say McClain threw rocks toward the police line and was among people who forced their way into a restaurant. He was seen trying to open a cash register, which had already been emptied.

McClain is ordered to pay $1,500 for damages and serve one year of probation after he’s released.

