Advertisement

Jesup the manatee returns to wild after rehab at Florida zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - After three months in rehab, Jesup the manatee is free to resume his normal life.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released the 3-year-old male in Salt Springs Recreation Area, about 80 miles south of town.

He was brought to the zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center on Feb. 22 after a group monitoring manatees noticed he was thin and showing signs of mild cold stress syndrome.

“Jesup came to us very thin and dehydrated with low blood glucose,” said Craig Miller, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals. “His condition started improving quickly, however, he had a decent amount of weight to gain so that has been our primary focus the last three months.”

When the young manatee was rescued, he weighed 513 pounds. Jesup tipped the scales at 793 when he was released on Wednesday.

This was Jesup’s second stop at the Jacksonville Zoo. He spent two months getting healthy at the Manatee Critical Care Center in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Semi crash near Hillsboro
Man dies after pursuit leads to crash with a semi
Police lights graphic
Man killed, three others hurt in shootout with police
SHS incident
Audio: WF teacher cusses students out after senior prank
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes

Latest News

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza
Brandi Adeleke
Woman accused of killing 15-month-old girl set to go to trial
In this undated photo provided by Goodwill Northern New England, a donation attendant working...
Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash
Distracted driving campaign results in 400+ citations