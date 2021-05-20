‘I’m a walking miracle’: Valley City farmer survives freak, farming accident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two months ago, Garrett McFadgen was in the hospital after suffering from a freak, farming accident that left him with a fractured vertebrae. McFadgen had surgery and now is walking on his own two feet.

“The edge of the gate caught me right in the back and crushed me like a pop can,” said Garrett. “So I was underneath the panels and somehow I had the courage or something over me and just kind of wiggled out of there and I laid there in the mud waiting for someone to come find me.”

The one to find him was his brother Tyler, and he was airlifted from Valley City to Fargo. Garrett had two plates, 10 screws and a brace inserted into his back as surgeons operated on the shattered T-12 vertebrae. The community came together to help support McFadgen and his family, through donations and other means. One group that stepped into to help was Farm Rescue. Some of their volunteers came out to the farm to help them out with work around the farm.

“It’s super important for us because farmers feed America they are of the life blood of putting food on our plates.” said Matt Blaylock, a volunteer with Farm Rescue.

Considering the injuries that Garrett sustained, family members feared the worse at times. However, 23-year-old McFadgen has pushed past that and is taking the recovery process one-step at a time.

“I’m very thankful for the support that I’ve had, also all the prayers that’s been sent my way, I’m a walking miracle. That’s what I’ve been told.” said McFadgen.

There will be a fundraiser held on June 12 at the Sibley Sodbusters for Garrett.

If you know a farming family in need that is in crisis, you can reach Farm Rescue at 701-252-2017.

