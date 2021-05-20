Funeral service set for fallen West Fargo Police Officer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson’s funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. The service will be at Northview Church located at 3401 25th Street South in Fargo.

Family, friends, law enforcement agencies, and the public are invited to the funeral service, however, limited seating is available to the public. Lt. Gustafson’s service will also be livestreamed and shared online.

Any additional details regarding the service are pending.

An autopsy shows the 40-year-old suffered from severe coronary artery disease and major arterial blockage, causing a sudden fatal heart attack Tuesday afternoon while on duty.

Gustafson was a 10-year veteran of the West Fargo Police Department and leaves behind a wife and three children.

A memorial for the Lieutenant continues to grow at the Grand Foyer of West Fargo City Hall.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.