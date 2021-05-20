Advertisement

Estimated $1.1 million in damage after Fargo strip mall fire

Fire damage at Southpointe Business Park on May 11, 2021.
Fire damage at Southpointe Business Park on May 11, 2021.(Valley News Live)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A massive fire that destroyed several local businesses caused an estimated $1.1 million in damage, according to fire investigators.

Battalion Chief Lee Soeth also says between $150,000 and $200,000 of contents inside the businesses were lost.

The three-alarm fire at the Southpointe Business park happened on May 11. Every fire truck in the city responded, as well as some from firefighters from across the river in Moorhead.

A major loss for many in the community is Gigi’s Playhouse, North Dakota’s only Down Syndrome Achievement Center.

The estimated cost to rebuild and return to normal operations is $3.5 million. Anyone who would like to help is encouraged to make a donation on their website. Checks can also be brought to Dakota Medical Foundation or any VISIONBank Fargo location.

Bodyworks was also destroyed in the fire. They plan to rebuild and will relocate in the meantime. The temporary location is in the Prairie Stone Center on the corner of 45th Street and 17th Avenue South in Fargo. Bodyworks says their new building should be complete by October or November.

