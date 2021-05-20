Distracted driving campaign results in 400+ citations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Extra patrols on North Dakota roads results in 442 citations.

Law enforcement agencies across the state worked overtime in April for its “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” distracted driving campaign.

Of the total citations, 186 were issued for distracted driving, 66 for other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 76 citations for speeding, 33 citations for suspended/revoked license, 23 citations for being an uninsured motorist, 7 drug-related arrests, three DUI arrests, and 7 citations for not wearing a seat belt.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.

