Dep. Mayor Dave Piepkorn, Fargo on the verge of expansion
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputy Mayor Dave Piepkorn joined Chris in-studio to discuss how the flood diversion will add thousands of jobs over the next few years putting pressure on the housing market. The project will draw workers from out-of-state and create a potential boost to wages in the area as competition for employees increases.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.