Being extra careful when grilling this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you purchase a new grill yours out of storage for the summer, you will want to be extra careful when using it, especially with the warmer weather.

Keep your grill at least ten feet away from your house. Farther is even better. This includes portions attached to your house like carports, garages and porches. Grills should not be used underneath wooden overhangs either, as the fire could flare up into the structure above. This applies to both charcoal and gas grills.

Clean your grill regularly. If you allow grease and fat to build up on your grill, they provide more fuel for a fire. Grease is a major source of flare ups.

Check for gas leaks. You can make sure no gas is leaking from your gas grill by making a solution of half liquid dish soap and half water and rubbing it on the hoses and connections. Then, turn the gas on with the grill lid open. If the soap forms large bubbles, that’s a sign that the hoses have tiny holes or that the connections are not tight enough.

Don’t turn on the gas while your grill lid is closed. It causes gas to build up inside your grill, and when you do light it and open it, a fireball can explode in your face.

Do not leave a grill unattended. Fires double in size every minute. Plan ahead so that all of your other food prep chores are done and you can focus on grilling.

Make sure not to overload your grill with food. This applies especially fatty meats. The basic reason for this tip is that if too much fat drips on the flames at once, it can cause a large flare-up that could light nearby things on fire.

Never use a grill indoors. People often think it will be safe to use a grill, especially a small one, indoors. In addition to the fire hazard, grills release carbon monoxide, the deadly colorless, odorless gas. That gas needs to vent in fresh air or it can kill you, your family and pets.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.