West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has identified the officer who died while on duty Tuesday.

Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson died from complications from a medical emergency while at the police station. Fellow officers and West Fargo Firefighters rendered initial care until F-M Ambulance arrived and began advanced life support, including transporting him to Sanford Emergency Department. Lieutenant Gustafson later died in the hospital.

Lieutenant Gustafson has been with the department for over 10 years and was most recently promoted to Lieutenant, serving in the Patrol Division, since 2018.

“Lieutenant Gustafson will be remembered for his contagious smile and laughter, along with his dedication, teamwork and service to the City of West Fargo,” said Chief of Police Denis Otterness. “Lieutenant Gustafson has made a lasting impact within our department and he will never be forgotten.”

A memorial honoring Lieutenant Gustafson has been set up in the public lobby of the West Fargo City Hall’s Grand Foyer at 800 4th Avenue East, Suite #1. Updates on Lieutenant Adam Gustafson’s memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Fargo Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol are helping with calls for service out of West Fargo while members of the department process the tragic loss.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lieutenant Gustafson.

Previous Coverage West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.