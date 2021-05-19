Unfinished business: Central Cass Softball preparing for postseason

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Central Cass Softball team has been making an impact throughout the entire state this season. The squirrels are 19-3 so far this season. They have won 11 of those 19 games by double-digits and have scored more than 20 runs in two separate games.

“They’re just a really good group of kids and they’re working hard.” said Head Coach Scott Kost, “They’re working hard to improve every day. And our pitching has been very good so far this year.”

“I think hitting and mentally being there.. we’re one of the best with that.” Sophomore Catie Sinner told us. “Our fielding is also really good. We have some things to work on but we have a week to do that so I think we’ll be ready for that.”

The Squirrels are ranked number one in Class B in the state coaches poll, currently in a tight race against Thompson, who owns a victory over the squirrels. Wins over Class A Schools Davies, West Fargo, and Dickinson are keeping them at the top.

“The game against Dickinson was kind of an indescribable feeling.” said Squirrel Junior Rylie Holzer, “We were really happy after that win. It was a big win for us and we played really well as a team and worked hard to get there. So that was a big win for us, it felt really good. It’s a good feeling to know that everyone holds us at that high standard. We need to keep pushing to always keep ourselves there.”

The Squirrels won state in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 season being cancelled due to COVID-19 robbed them out of a possible three-peat. A feat they can try to complete this year.

“I think our seniors are really wanting to win state and I understand that.” Sinner said, “I hope we can go out and do that for them.”

“We felt like we had a really good team coming back last year and we just lost out on that opportunity.” Coach Kost said, “One thing it does is teaches you a life lesson to not take anything for granted. Every game you get to play, every season you get to play, you just can’t take anything for Granted.”

The Squirrels open their region tournament play on May 24th against Pembina County North.

The State Championships begin on June 3rd.

