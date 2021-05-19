Advertisement

Man dies after pursuit leads to crash with a semi

Scene of a crash on I-29 south of Hillsboro, ND.
Scene of a crash on I-29 south of Hillsboro, ND.(Valley News Live)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after a head-on crash on Interstate-29 Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase with a reported stolen vehicle out of Grand Forks.

Deputies say the male driver was heading south on I-29, when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a semi. The driver of that vehicle is now reported to be dead and his female passenger was taken to Sanford for unknown injuries. The semi driver also sustained unknown injuries.

Multiple North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicles, Hillsboro fire crews and an ambulance responded to the scene just south of Hillsboro.

The crash happened in a construction zone where traffic is head-to-head. Traffic is now able to flow smoothly as crews have cleared up most of the area.

No word yet on the name of the people involved in the crash.

