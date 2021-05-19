TLC Cleaning giving away goodie bags to school staff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - TLC Cleaning in Fargo is giving a little bit of TLC to area teachers and school staff.

Local businesses donated items and more than 500 goodie bags were assembled for distribution to local educators.

If you’d like a bag, just head to TLC Cleaning at 15 15th Street South in Fargo between 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Just drive up, show proof that you work at a school, and they will hand you a bag.

Those picking up the bags are asked to wear a mask as volunteers approach their vehicles.

